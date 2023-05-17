Easton Police Investigate Walmart Theft Case Involving Two Juvenile Girls

Easton, Maryland Police responded to Walmart on Elliot Road in reference to theft involving two girls, ages 13 and 11. Upon arrival, the loss prevention officer had recovered the stolen merchandise valued at over $1,000. The two girls had walked off the property. They were ultimately released to the custody of a family member. Due to age restrictions with charging juveniles, the 11-year-old was not charged. The 13-year-old was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for the theft.