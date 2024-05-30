Easton Police Investigating Case Involving Stolen Vehicles and Suspicious Activity

A case involving stolen vehicles and suspicious activity is under investigation in Easton, Maryland. According to an initial report from the Easton Police Department, at about 4:14 a.m. on May 30th, officers were dispatched to Hertrich Chevrolet on Ocean Gateway. The caller informed dispatchers that they had seen a suspicious person and a truck driving around the parking lot. Officers then noticed white Chevy Silverado displaying Virginia registration, leaving the parking lot. Officers conducted a traffic stop, detained the driver, and noticed ammunition and equipment that appeared to be law enforcement related. Police were then informed of a second individual seen fleeing into the wooded area behind Hertrich Chevrolet. Upon arrival, officers noticed a passenger side window broken to a marked, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was parked in their lot. Attempts to locate that person were unsuccessful. Officers were then dispatched to Hawkes Hill Road, in reference to a 2024 Chevy Traverse being reported stolen. Because of the close proximity to Hertrich Chevrolet, it is believed that the person who stole this vehicle was the same person that fled into the wooded area earlier. The Traverse was later located in the Hebron, MD area by the Maryland State Police. As for the white Chevy Silverado, officers did confirm that vehicle was stolen on May 29, 2024 at around 11:00 pm from Baltimore City. The investigation is ongoing, and the Talk of Delmarva will have more information as it becomes available.

The Full Initial Statement from the Easton Police Department:

Theft of Vehicle: On May 30, 2024 at approximately 4:14 am, officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Hertrich Chevrolet, 7677 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD in reference to suspicious activity. The caller informed dispatchers that they had seen a suspicious person and a truck driving around the parking lot. As officers responded, they noticed a white Chevy Silverado displaying Virginia registration, leaving the parking lot. Officers followed the truck and conducted a traffic stop at U5 Foods, 8117 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD. As the driver was detained, officers noticed a broken passenger side window. They also noticed ammunition and equipment that appeared to be law enforcement related.

While the officers continued to investigate, they were informed that a second suspect was seen fleeing into the wooded area behind Hertrich Chevrolet. Upon arrival, officers noticed a passenger side window broken to a marked, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was parked in their lot. Due to these observations, it was unclear if the suspect(s) might have obtained a firearm.

Maryland State Police Aviation, MSP K9 team along with a Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office K9 were called to assist with a track of the wooded area. After attempts to locate the second suspect were unsuccessful, the search in that area was suspended.

At approximately 6:26 am, Easton Officers were dispatched to the 29000th block of Hawkes Hill Road, in reference to a 2024 Chevy Traverse being reported stolen. Because of the close proximity to Hertrich Chevrolet, it is believed that the person who stole this vehicle was the same suspect that fled into the wooded area earlier. It is unclear at what time the vehicle was stolen. Law Enforcement agencies were notified of the stolen vehicle and the Chevy Traverse was later located in the Hebron, MD area by the Maryland State Police. At this time, it is unknown if apprehension was made.

Further investigation revealed that the white Chevy Silverado was stolen on May 29, 2024 at around 11:00 pm from Baltimore City. This investigation is currently ongoing and active. Once the one suspect that was detained (in Easton) is formally charged, an updated press release will be provided.