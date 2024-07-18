Easton Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident at Parkway Apartments

An incident in which shots were fired late Tuesday night is under investigation in Easton, Maryland. After 10:30 that night, officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Parkway Apartments on Jowite Street–400 building. Officers were informed that someone had shot multiple rounds and ran into an apartment in that building. Officers then surrounded the apartment and created a parameter while gathering further information. Police obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence. The residents of the apartment along with visitors, were brought out safely. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired multiple shots at a group of people and no one was injured. This is currently an active investigation and anyone with information should contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111. You may remain anonymous.

Additional Information:

The Easton Police Department/Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Team was activated as Detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence. The Easton Police Department/Talbot County Sheriff’s Office CRT team also activated tactical units from the Department of Natural Resource Police and Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Once the search and seizure warrant was obtained, the residents of the apartment along with visitors, were brought out safely.