Easton Police Looking for Bank of America Robber

Easton Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Bank of America. Police say just after 12:30 a white man entered the bank from the Goldsborough Street entrance and demanded from a teller bills in certain denominations placed in a bag that he provided. After getting the money – the suspect left through the same entrance running east on Goldsborough Street.

Police say no weapons were displayed or mentioned and no bank employees were assaulted. The suspect is white, about 6-feet tall and wore mirrored sunglasses and a red hoodie.

Video surveillance showed the suspect getting rid of the hoodie and sunglasses on North Harrison Street. He was then described wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. A K-9 team from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspect to the area of Walmart on Elliott Road.

Anyone with information – contact Easton Police.