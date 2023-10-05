Easton Woman Arrested in Connection with Second-Degree Murder Case

Detectives of the Easton Police Department arrested a woman today, who they say is connected to a case of second-degree murder, which happened in August. 59-year-old Dana Wilson is charged with Altering Physical Evidence, Accessory after the Fact to 2nd Degree Murder, and Obstructing and Hindering a Police officer. Police say that on August 7th at about 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Blake Street in Easton after someone had been shot. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The victim–55-year-old Ty Brooks of Easton died of his injuries at the scene. According to Easton Police, an argument led to a confrontation and shooting. He approached them with a shotgun, but a person identified as Daseir Cornish shot him through the front passenger seat window of a vehicle and struck Ty on his side. While Officers were attempting to secure the crime scene and render aid, Wilson walked to the area where Cornish had shot Brooks and retrieved his cell phone, which Cornish dropped. Wilson then left the area with the cell phone. Wilson was released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.