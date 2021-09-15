Easton’s Talbot Boys Confederate Monument To Relocate
September 15, 2021/
The Talbot Boys statue will likely be on the move.
The statue at the Talbot County Courthouse has been at the center of much debate. County Council voted 3-2 Tuesday night in favor of a resolution to relocate the statue to a privately-held park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
No county funds would be used under the proposal. The timing for a relocation of the statue has not been discussed.
Some who gathered for the meeting Tuesday cheered the decision, although there was ongoing dissention about removing a monument that has stood for decades in Easton.
Posted in confederate monument, easton, Harrisonburg, relocation, Talbot Boys, talbot county council, virginia