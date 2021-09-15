Easton’s Talbot Boys Confederate Monument To Relocate

The Talbot Boys statue will likely be on the move.

The statue at the Talbot County Courthouse has been at the center of much debate. County Council voted 3-2 Tuesday night in favor of a resolution to relocate the statue to a privately-held park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

No county funds would be used under the proposal. The timing for a relocation of the statue has not been discussed.

Some who gathered for the meeting Tuesday cheered the decision, although there was ongoing dissention about removing a monument that has stood for decades in Easton.