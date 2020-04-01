eBright Health Partners With Beebe Healthcare To Collect Needed Supplies

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Delaware continues to rise, especially in Sussex County.

In order to provide needed medical supplies to the healthcare systems in Delaware, eBrightHealth ACO is hosting donation drop-off locations throughout the state.

The Sussex County event for Beebe Healthcare will be held Wednesday, April 1 through Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the vacant storefront on the east side (toward Old Orchard Road) of Weis Markets at Five Points. The address is 17232 N. Village Main Blvd., Lewes.

Those who wish to donate items on the supply list should have the items in their trunk. Drive up to the drop-off location and stay in your car. Open your trunk when directed and a volunteer will remove the items for you. A second volunteer will collect your name and information so that you can be thanked for your donation.

List of supplies being requested:

Unused face and surgical masks, especially N95 masks

Eye protectors: safety goggles, safety glasses, clear face shields

Surgical and medical gloves

Medical garb, suits, scrubs, and isolation gowns

Cleaning and sanitizer solutions (such as alcohol wipes/pads, bleach wipes, sanitizing wipes)

Hand sanitizer, including hand sanitizer bottles/pumps/spray bottles

Brown paper bags and lunch bags

Alternative respirators that OSHA has given permission to use in healthcare settings during this historic pandemic.

All people at the site are advised to practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet apart. Anyone who is feeling sick should not come to the donation sites.

If you have a large quantity of items to donate or if you are unable to make it to the donation site, please fill out the donation form online and someone will get back to you: https://www.beebehealthcare.org/donation-items-covid-19-relief.

Monetary donations can be made online: https://www.beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief. For more information: https://donatede.org.