Eden Blaze Under Investigation

A home on Redden Ferry Road in Eden was heavily damaged by fire this morning. The occupant discovered the fire just before 9am when the smoke alarm went off. Allen firefighters found heavy smoke showing when they arrived at the large 2 story home. Fire investigators say the blaze was under control in about 20 minutes, however personnel was on the scene for over 5 hours. Officials say there were several antiques that were destroyed in the fire as well as two vehicles. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. Damage is estimated at $650,000.