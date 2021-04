Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

A fire at a home on Mercer Road in Eden, Maryland was found to be accidental by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Occupants of the home were alerted to the blaze by a smoke alarm that activated in the single story home just before 10:30 Saturday morning. Eight adults and three children were able to get out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Fire officials say the blaze began in a space heater that was too close to an open container of gasoline. Damage is estimated at $100,000.