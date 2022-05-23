Eden Woman Quickly Arrested after Kidnapping of 1 Year Old

Image courtesy MSP

Saturday afternoon Maryland State Police is Salisbury were called by a mother telling them that her 1 year old child was taken from a home on Rivermere Drive in Eden. The mother went to check on the welfare of the child when 24 year old Kristina Marie Owens of Eden, stole the keys to the car and drove off in an unknown direction – with the 1 year old inside. Salisbury Barrack dispatched Troopers to the area and broadcasted the vehicle information – 2012 Volkswagen Passat to all nearby agencies.

A short time later Fruitland Police spotted the car on Camden Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, but Owens drove off. Fruitland police were able to stop the car safely in the area of Camden and College Avenue in Salisbury. The child was recovered unharmed and Owens was arrested.

She faces multiple charges: