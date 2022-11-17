Effects of Thanksgiving Meal Inflation in Delaware and Maryland

With inflation wreaking havoc on US food prices, it’s not surprising that holiday plans and meals will be affected. A new study shows specific ways surging prices will have on Delaware and Maryland’s signature Thanksgiving dish compared to last year. See the infographic below:

Additional Information from the Press Release:

While the previous two Covid-affected Thanksgivings were like no other, it appears families will perhaps have to wait another year before the traditional holiday get-togethers return to some sense of normality. This year’s celebration will not be muted by a global coronavirus, but by a surge in food prices.

Indeed, inflation has wreaked havoc on US food prices, with a rise of 11.2% on all food costs registered this September compared to last year, and the cost of home groceries in particular soaring by 13%. For this reason, it appears many families will either forgo some of their usual traditional dishes, or cut back on how many people will be invited to this year’s festivities. That is, according to a comprehensive study by Usko, a new free app which let users analyze their Amazon spending, including seeing how much products they regularly buy have gone up due to inflation.

The company identified signature Thanksgiving dishes from each state, and then broke down the ingredients for each to determine how much more each dish will cost this year, compared to 2021.

For example, Delaware’s Slow Cooked Macaroni and Cheese (which requires macaroni, cheese, milk, eggs, butter), has seen an increase of 12.08% (the 9th highest increase of all Thanksgiving dishes). A Slow Cooked Macaroni and Cheese costs $21.16 this year, compared to $18.69 in 2021.

Broken down across the states, Washingtonians will suffer the largest increase of inflation when it comes to their signature dish: their spiced Thanksgiving sugar cookies, which use granulated sugar, flour, pumpkin pie spice, salt, butter and eggs, had a whopping inflation rise of 13.56%, meaning it would cost locals an extra $2.02 more on average for the ingredients this year. Despite having to import around 85% of their food, Hawaii’s creamy garlic mash potatoes is the least affected signature dish by prices increases, resulting in an ‘only’ 7.45% rise.

Infographic showing each state’s signature Thanksgiving dish, and how it is affected by inflation

A survey of 1,000 respondents by Usko also revealed that over 1 in 5 (21%) believe the higher cost of ingredients would impact on their plans this year. Indeed, for those wondering how much they spend either in-store or on sites like Amazon, a quick comparison with last year’s bank statement will likely prompt them to make changes to this year’s celebratory meal. In fact, the same amount of respondents also said they would be prepared to cancel the traditional Thanksgiving menu, and opt for a cheaper and low-cost meal instead.

In addition, over a third of those hosting Thanksgiving this November plan to invite fewer guests, to save money, and of those who are cooking, 68% say they expect to have less leftovers available, given the high price of food.

