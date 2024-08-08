Efforts Underway to Locate and Apprehend Offender Who Walked Away from Sussex Community Corrections Center
An offender who was at Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown has willfully walked away today from a community service/work crew detail operating on-site at SCCC. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the offender. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction is being secured for Lyndon King. Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.
Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Correction:
Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.
Date of walk-away: 08/08/2024
Name: Lyndon King
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Last known address: Georgetown, DE
Race/Gender: White/Male
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 160
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Scars: Cheek (Face)
Tattoos: Right Chest
Current Offense: VOP – Burglary 3rd x 2, VOP – Burglary 2nd Dwelling
Lyndon King
If you are a crime victim in need of assistance, you are encouraged to call DOC Victim Services at 302.857.5440.