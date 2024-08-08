Efforts Underway to Locate and Apprehend Offender Who Walked Away from Sussex Community Corrections Center

August 8, 2024

An offender who was at Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown has willfully walked away today from a community service/work crew detail operating on-site at SCCC. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the offender.  A Warrant for Escape after Conviction is being secured for Lyndon King. Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Correction:

 

Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

 

Date of walk-away: 08/08/2024

Name: Lyndon King

Date of Birth: 05/20/1988

Last known address: Georgetown, DE

Race/Gender: White/Male

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 160

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Scars: Cheek (Face)

Tattoos: Right Chest

Current Offense: VOP – Burglary 3rd x 2, VOP – Burglary 2nd Dwelling

Lyndon King

If you are a crime victim in need of assistance, you are encouraged to call DOC Victim Services at 302.857.5440.

 

