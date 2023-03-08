Eighteen Students from Wicomico Public Schools Named Finalists in 2023 Young Authors’ Contest

After receiving hundreds of submissions from talented writers, the Eastern Shore Literacy Association (ESLA) has announced the finalists in the 2023 Young Authors’ Contest, including 18 students from Wicomico County Public Schools. Placement awards will be announced at the ESLA’s Young Authors’ Award Ceremony, which will take place in Holloway Hall Auditorium at Salisbury University at 6:30 p.m. this evening, March 8th. Wicomico students who place 1st locally, and those who receive honors at the state level, will be recognized at the May 23 Awards & Recognitions Night by the Wicomico County Board of Education and Wicomico County Public Schools. Eastern Shore Literacy Association is a nonprofit organization with the mission to improve the level of literacy in the lower three counties (Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester) on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Names & Additional Information

Area students in grades 1-12 submitted an original writing artifact – poem or short story, or

both – to be judged using a blind scoring method to determine finalists. Finalists are individuals

who have finished in the top three (or more, in case of a tie) in their respective category (poetry

or short story) and grade level.

Students from Wicomico County Public Schools who are finalists are listed below, alphabetically

by last name in each grade and category. The order shown below does not reflect the students’

final placement in the contest.

Congratulations to all!

Young Authors’ 2023 Finalists from Wicomico County Public Schools



• Grade 3, Poetry – Miles Colon, Leona Perdue and Jessie James Richards, all North Salisbury

Elementary



•Grade 3, Short Story – William B. Heim, North Salisbury Elementary



•Grade 4, Poetry – Claire Hakeem, North Salisbury Elementary



•Grade 5, Short Story – Jeremy Quan, North Salisbury Elementary; Rowan White, Westside

Intermediate



•Grade 6, Poetry – Lilly Elizabeth Finkbeiner, Bennett Middle

•Grade 8, Poetry – Ronnie Becerra, Bennett Middle; Peter Jin, Salisbury Middle; Claire Marie

Webster, Bennett Middle



•Grade 9, Short Story – Sophia Bailey, Parkside High



•Grade 10, Poetry – Ava Baer, Mardela Middle & High; Christopher Kim, James M. Bennett High;



•Wai Poorman, James M. Bennett High; Lauren Sulzbach-Oliveira, Parkside High



•Grade 10, Short Story – Ava Baer, Mardela Middle & High



•Grade 12, Poetry – Jay Schmuff, Parkside High

