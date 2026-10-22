Elderly Man Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in Outside Fire

An elderly man has suffered severe burn injuries in a fire that occurred earlier this evening. He was transported by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a Baltimore area burn center for treatment. The blaze occurred on Osborne Road in Hurlock, Dorchester County in an outside burn pile. According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire was accidental as a result of an unintentional extension from a controlled burn to nearby grass and vehicles. The man who was burning trash and brush was burned when the fire spread beyond his control. The estimated monetary loss is $30,000.