Election Day Is Here – Here’s What’s At Stake

Election Day is finally here… although tens of thousands of Delawareans and Marylanders have already voted.

Mailed and absentee ballots were coming in at a brisk pace to Delaware elections offices in the final days of absentee voting.

Such ballots may still be delivered at the elections office in which they were requested before the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

They may not be brought to a polling place.

Eight days of early voting in Maryland concluded last night.

Unofficially, more than a million Marylanders voted early.

Polls are open from seven a.m. until eight p.m.

—

The top of the ballot is the race for the presidency and vice presidency, but there are numerous races to be settled in in Delaware and Maryland.

Those include Delaware Governor, Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Insurance Commissioner, and in many State House and State Senate districts.

There are competitive races for Sussex County Council in District one and District three.

Also, three seats on Kent County Levy Court are up for grabs, as are a couple of row offices.

Maryland voters statewide have two ballot questions, including one that would set the stage for legalized sports betting.

US House seats are also up, including in District One.

Wicomico County voters have a council race.

Worcester County voters will fill Board of Education seats.

And, Ocean City has a council election.

—

Delaware is taking steps to ensure that anyone who wants to vote does so in a safe and secure environment that’s free of intimidation.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings says the Department of Justice, state and local law enforcement and the Department of Elections will strictly enforce Delaware voter intimidation laws.

Any suspected acts of intimidation or other problems at the polls may be reported to a Department of Elections Hotline, 302-739-4277.

Any immediate concerns about safety should be reported to 9-1-1.

The DOJ also advises voters to be patient when voting, toward poll workers and with other voters.

If you are in line before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, the polling place is required to allow you to vote.

—

Maryland’s legislative leadership and Governor Larry Hogan say the state is committed to ensuring that every vote is counted.

In a public service message, Hogan along with Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones encourage “patience and calm” as the voting takes place and the ballots are counted and certified.

Hogan says the state is working closely with state and federal law enforcement to provide election security oversight and to ensure that Maryland’s election systems are protected against any potential outside threats.