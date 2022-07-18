Election Season in Ocean Pines

Six candidates are competing for three vacancies on the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors, which is essentially the community’s governing body.

Eligible voters should have received election materials by mail. Ballots may be cast either online or on paper. Residents are reminded to vote for no more than three candidates.

Paper ballots may be returned by August 10th at 4:00 p.m. either at the ballot box in the Ocean Pines Police Department lobby or mailed to the Ocean Pines post office box in Berlin. Online votes will also be accepted until August 10th at 4:00 p.m.

The Board recently approved a motion to permit electronic voting for board elections and for referendums.

The candidates are (in order on the ballot) are Paula Gray, Amy Peck, Stuart Lakernick, Monica Rakowski, Josette Wheatley and Steve Jacobs.