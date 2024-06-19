Electronic Speed Safety Program to Begin in I-95 at Route 896 Construction Zone

For those of you planning to travel north this summer, efforts that will address construction zone driving and safety issues will begin next month in the Newark area. DelDOT in partnership with the Delaware State Police, announces that starting Monday, July 8th, the Electronic Speed Safety Program (ESSP) will be active in the I-95/Route 896 construction zone in Newark and will continue until the end of the project. The first 21 days of the program will be a warning period. After the warning period, registered vehicle owners receiving a first offense will receive a base violation of $20.00 and an additional amount is added for each mile per hour over the posted work zone speed limit. Governor John Carney signed a bill in 2023 creating the codified Electronic Speed Safety Program that will now be utilized by DelDOT.