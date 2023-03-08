Elevated Risk of Fire Spread in Delaware and Maryland Eastern Shore

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey is issuing a warning about an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon across much of Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. A combination of low relative humidity, a strong northwest wind, and relatively dry fine fuels will contribute to the increased risk. The northwest wind will range from 15 to 20 MPH with gusts of 25 to 30 MPH. People in the region should exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly.