As Cyndi Green moves into the District 2 seat on the Sussex County Council this week, Governor John Carney has appointed Ellen Magee to the now vacant Sussex County Register of Wills seat. Under the Delaware Constitution, the governor must appoint a replacement for the row office seat until January 2023 – an election will be held to select the next Register of Wills in November of 2022. Magee, co-owner of Magee Farms, currently serves as chair of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment.