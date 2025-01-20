Ellendale Man Arrested for Theft of Pull-Behind Campers

An Ellendale man has been arrested on theft and related charges in the theft of pull-behind campers. Delaware State Police were called to Blacksmith Shop Road in Greenwood on January 12 for a reported theft of two campers. Police learned that on January 10th an unknown suspect in a black pickup stole a 28-foot Keystone Kodiak camper from the property. The next day an unknown suspect in a black pickup stole a 32-foot Prowler camper from the same property. Investigation led police to identify 39 year old Leon Leager of Ellendale as the suspect – and located the Prowler camper that was damaged after the theft. The Keystone Kodiak camper has not been located. Leager was arrested on January 15th and charged with the following offenses:

Burglary 3 rd Degree (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief, $5000 or more (Felony)

Theft under $1,500

Criminal Mischief under $1,000

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Leager was released on a $10,150 unsecured bond.

Police ask anyone with information on the location of the stolen camper to contact Detective Perry at 302-752-3793 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.