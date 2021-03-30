Ellendale Man Arrested In Attempted Theft Investigation

By
Mark Fowser
-
An Ellendale man has been arrested in connection with attempted thefts from vehicles at the Ingram Village community.

According to Ellendale Police, the incidents occurred early last Friday morning. 21-year-old Mardis Powell was arrested Monday on a total of nine charges including attempted theft, criminal trespass, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and attempt to commit theft under $1,500 where a victim is 62 years of age or older.

Powell was arraigned and released on unsecured bond. Police said he is under a no-contact order with the Ingram Village development and with the victims.

Ellendale Police released these charges against Powell:

 (1) count of Attempted to Commit Theft Under $1500 Where a Victim is 62 years of Age or Older,   

(2)  Counts of Attempted to commit Theft Under $1500,  

(3) counts of Criminal Trespass 3rd, 

(2) Counts of Terroristic Threatening, and (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct.  

Powell was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on a $6,200.00 Unsecured bond