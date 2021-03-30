Ellendale Man Arrested In Attempted Theft Investigation

An Ellendale man has been arrested in connection with attempted thefts from vehicles at the Ingram Village community.

According to Ellendale Police, the incidents occurred early last Friday morning. 21-year-old Mardis Powell was arrested Monday on a total of nine charges including attempted theft, criminal trespass, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and attempt to commit theft under $1,500 where a victim is 62 years of age or older.

Powell was arraigned and released on unsecured bond. Police said he is under a no-contact order with the Ingram Village development and with the victims.

Ellendale Police released these charges against Powell:

(1) count of Attempted to Commit Theft Under $1500 Where a Victim is 62 years of Age or Older,

(2) Counts of Attempted to commit Theft Under $1500,

(3) counts of Criminal Trespass 3rd,

(2) Counts of Terroristic Threatening, and (1) Count of Disorderly Conduct.

