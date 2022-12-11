Ellendale Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called for a suspicious person Friday morning at a home on Beach Highway. The spotted 37 year old Leon Leager of Ellendale standing next to a vehicle with the driver’s door open – and a handgun on the ground nearby. Leager was arrested and a search turned up a concealed empty handgun holster, three knives, ammunition, other firearms accessories, over 18 grams of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia. Further investigation showed he possessed stolen scrap metal – taken from that property.

Leager was transported to Delaware State Police Troop # 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 3 counts

Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)- 2 counts

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)- 3 counts

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)- 2 counts

Theft Under $1500

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Leager was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $92,701 secured bond.