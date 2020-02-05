Ellendale man arrested on drug, weapons charges in Milton

26-year-old Charles Randall, of Ellendale, DE – Delaware State Police Dept.

An Ellendale man was arrested on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop that turned up cocaine, narcotics, and other drugs in Milton.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m., Tuesday when troopers observed a black 2002 GMC Envoy at the intersection of Fisher Road and Lewes Georgetown Highway stopped at the traffic light.

A computer inquiry revealed that the registration to the vehicle was suspended.

A traffic stop was initiated and police made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Charles Randall, and an odor of marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle turned up an H&R Revolver 32 Caliber Handgun (Loaded), 11 rounds of 32 caliber bullets, 11.66 grams of Crack/Powder Cocaine, 36.19 grams of Marijuana, assorted narcotic pills, drug paraphernalia, and over $90.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Randall was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm, Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts), Failure to Have Required Insurance, Fictitious or Cancelled Registration Card, and Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

Randall was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $101003.00 secured bond.