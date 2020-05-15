Ellendale man arrested on weapons charges after fight with his Father

24-year-old John T. Shorts, of Ellendale, DE – Delaware State Police

An Ellendale man has been arrested on weapons charges after a fight with his Father over a handgun turned physical.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 4:30 p.m., Thursday troopers were dispatched to a home in the 18000 block of South Old State Road in Ellendale for reports of a domestic incident involving a weapon.

Troopers arrived and met with a 39-year-old man who said he and his son got into an argument after he discovered that his son, 24-year-old John Shorts, had a handgun that was left unsecured in the front seat of his vehicle.

The argument proceeded to turn physical, at which time Shorts retrieved the handgun from his vehicle and pointed it at his father while threatening to kill him, according to police.

Shorts fled the home in his vehicle prior to the arrival of police. The Father was not injured.

Shorts was later located at the Milford Perdue Plant and taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Menacing (Felony), Terroristic Threatening, Offensive Touching, and was arraigned and released on $22000.00 unsecured bond.