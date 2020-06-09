Ellendale Man Arrested On Weapons Charges, Child Endangerment

An Ellendale man is facing numerous charges resulting from his ignoring a stop sign.

Delaware State Police say a trooper saw the violation at East Robbins Road and South Old State Road late Monday morning. According to police the driver kept going when the officer tried to get him to stop, continuing at a high rate of speed and eventually stopping in a driveway.

26-year-old Qwantay Taylor was taken into custody.

State Police say Taylor was prohibited from having the concealed handgun that was found in the console of his vehicle, and five juveniles were in the vehicle with him. He is charged with several weapons offenses, endangering the welfare of a child and with motor vehicle infractions.

Specific charges were outlined by Delaware State Police: