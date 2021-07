An Ellendale man has been charged with aggravated menacing, reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Ellendale Police said officers with Milford Police, Delaware Probation and Parole and the Governors Task Force carried out a search warrant at the home of 60-year-old Paul Hanzer Wednesday.

Hanzer has been released on unsecured bond pending an arraignment and preliminary hearing next Wednesday in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas.