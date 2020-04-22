Ellendale man charged in domestic dispute

Jermaine A. Morris, 36, of Ellendale, DE – Ellendale Police Dept.

An Ellendale man was arrested after police say a gun discharged during a domestic dispute.

36-year-old Jermaine A. Morris was arrested on Tuesday by the Ellendale Police Department on a slew of charges following a domestic dispute that occurred on April 16 in which a handgun was discharged in a home where two children were present.

Morris was found to be wanted by the Kent County Superior Court for Contempt of Court.

Morris turned himself in at Delaware State Police Troop 7 where he was arrested by the Ellendale Police Department.

Morris was committed to the Sussex Correctional Center in default of $105,000 cash bond.