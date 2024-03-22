Ellendale Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

An Ellendale man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after a trooper on patrol spotted a pickup truck weaving to the left and right while southbound on Route 13 in the area of Farmington. The trooper made a traffic stop and the driver, 31 year old Wilson Vazquez-Lopez showed signs of impairment – he was arrested for DUI after standardized field sobriety tests were given. A computer check showed that Vazquez-Lopez had four prior DUI-related convictions.

Vazquez-Lopez was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the below crimes:

5th Offense DUI (Felony)

Driving while Suspended or Revoked License

Failure to Remain within a Single Lane

Failure to Use Turn Signal

Vazquez-Lopez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,200 cash bond.