Ellendale Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI
March 22, 2024/
An Ellendale man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after a trooper on patrol spotted a pickup truck weaving to the left and right while southbound on Route 13 in the area of Farmington. The trooper made a traffic stop and the driver, 31 year old Wilson Vazquez-Lopez showed signs of impairment – he was arrested for DUI after standardized field sobriety tests were given. A computer check showed that Vazquez-Lopez had four prior DUI-related convictions.
Vazquez-Lopez was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the below crimes:
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Driving while Suspended or Revoked License
- Failure to Remain within a Single Lane
- Failure to Use Turn Signal
Vazquez-Lopez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,200 cash bond.