Ellendale Man Charged with Attempted Murder after Stabbing

Two from Ellendale have been arrested on charges of attempted murder after a stabbing on Thursday that left a 12 year old in critical condition. Delaware State Police were called to Bayhealth Sussex Campus just before 11 Thursday morning for a possible stabbing. They learned a 12 year old was brought to the hospital by a family member after a stabbing on Sharon’s Road in Ellendale.

Detectives learned that 40 year old Darris McGlotten stabbed the child in the chest while the victim was sleeping – and that McGlotten’s 54 year old mother, Jamesneta, was aware of the incident but failed to seed medical or police assistance. Darris McGlotten is charged with the following offenses:

DARRIS McGLOTTEN

Attempted Murder 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $420,000 cash bond.

JAMESNETA McGLOTTEN

Jamesneta McGlotten was arrested and taken to Troop 4 where she was charged with the crime listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on her own recognizance.

The investigation is continuing – and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Spudis at 302-752-3795 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.