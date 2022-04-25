Ellendale Man Gets 15 Years In Prison For Drug Plea

An Ellendale man has been sentenced in Wicomico County to 15 years of incarceration for his guilty plea to two counts of distribution of cocaine.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Jaimey Showell sold cocaine to an undercover law enforcement officer on several occasions.

Showell was stopped while traveling into Maryland from Delaware in May, 2021. Prosecutors said he had 81-grams of cocaine in the vehicle with him.

As a result of the plea, Showell also forfeits several items seized during the investigation, including two vehicles and some cash.

“Those that enter our community to do harm and deal drugs should beware,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Let the resolute investigation and prosecution of this case, as well as the just sentence imposed by the Court, serve as a clarion call to all that seek to distribute deadly substances that they will be caught and held accountable.”