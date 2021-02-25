Ellendale Man Killed In Kent Co. Crash

A crash in Kent County has claimed the life of a 29-year-old Ellendale man.

Delaware State Police said the man lost control of his car on Canterbury Road south of Roesville Road late Tuesday night. The car left the roadway, drove over a grass embankment and crossed several driveways, then rolled several times before it landed on its roof.

The driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The accident and investigation closed a portion of Canterbury Road in Felton for about four hours. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-698-8451 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.