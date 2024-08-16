Ellendale Man Sentenced in Wicomico County for Sexual Abuse of Minor

An Ellendale, DE man has been sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor and 2nd degree rape. On Thursday, Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Beckstead sentenced 44 year old Nicholas Taylor to 40 years in prison. In April, Taylor pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and 2nd degree rape. Sentencing has been deferred pending completion of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Following his active sentence, Taylor will be subject to lifetime sex offender supervision and must register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

Between 2015 and 2018, Taylor sexually abused a minor child within his household. The victim was under the age of 10.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “The sexual abuse of children is indescribable and horrific. The intimate trust that is exploited and manipulated by offenders in the perpetration of these offenses inflicts lifelong damage to survivors. This particular case was one of the worst instances of child abuse we have seen. Swift justice was delivered in this case due to the multi-disciplinary approach employed by the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, the courage of the survivor, and the resolute sentence of the Court. I hope this disposition brings healing and closure to the survivor and their family.”