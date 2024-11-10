Ellendale PD Looking for Greenwood Woman Who Left Traffic Stop

Ellendale police on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle with expired tags pull into a private driveway on South Old State Road. When the officer made contact with the driver, she gave a false name and the officer used a portable fingerprint scanner to identify her. While he waiting for that information – the driver drove away, but police discontinued pursuit after receiving a positive ID on the driver. Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of 39 year old Jeniveve Longoria of Greenwood who is wanted for criminal impersonation and a variety of traffic offenses.

If you know where Longoria is – contact Ellendale Police ate 302-422-3584 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.