Ellendale PD Looking for Wanted Man & Stolen Generator

Image courtesy Ellendale Police

Ellendale Police are looking for a man wanted for breaking into a business under renovation and taking a generator. Police have warrants for the arrest of 54 year old Ronald Singletary of Ellendale for burglary, criminal mischief and other offenses. They say Singletary was seen pushing on generator on South Old State Road early Friday morning just before 4 o’clock. If you have any information on Singletary’s whereabouts or the missing generator – contact Ellendale Police – 302-422-3584 or Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.