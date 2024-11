Ellendale Police Investigating Burglary and Theft from Garage and Construction Trailer

The Ellendale Police Department is investigating a Burglary and Theft of $30,221.99 of Makita power tools, house appliances and construction items from a garage and construction trailer in the town limits of Ellendale. The theft occurred in the early hours of November 18th between the hours of 1:00. and 6:00 in the morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ellendale Police Department at 302-422-3584 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Tip-3333. Any and all information received will remain confidential.聽聽

聽

Additional Information from the Ellendale Police Department

聽

A list of a few of the items are reported stolen are:

聽

1聽Lowes stackable silver washer and dryer unit

1聽 Dometic RV Refrigerator

1聽 tankless on demand hot water heater

1聽 whirlpool handicap walk in tub聽 (Actual photo attached)

1聽 SMA Solar Inverter

1聽 CPS Solar Inverter

1聽 Solar Edge Solar Inverter

1聽 24 inch Vizio Smart T.V.

1聽 Samsung 40 inch Smart T.V.

1聽 Samsung 85 inch Smart T.V.

1聽 Makita power planer