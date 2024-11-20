Ellendale Police Investigating Burglary and Theft from Garage and Construction Trailer

The Ellendale Police Department is investigating a Burglary and Theft of $30,221.99 of Makita power tools, house appliances and construction items from a garage and construction trailer in the town limits of Ellendale. The theft occurred in the early hours of November 18th between the hours of 1:00. and 6:00 in the morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ellendale Police Department at 302-422-3584 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Tip-3333. Any and all information received will remain confidential.

Additional Information from the Ellendale Police Department

A list of a few of the items are reported stolen are:

1 Lowes stackable silver washer and dryer unit

1 Dometic RV Refrigerator

1 tankless on demand hot water heater

1 whirlpool handicap walk in tub (Actual photo attached)

1 SMA Solar Inverter

1 CPS Solar Inverter

1 Solar Edge Solar Inverter

1 24 inch Vizio Smart T.V.

1 Samsung 40 inch Smart T.V.

1 Samsung 85 inch Smart T.V.

1 Makita power planer