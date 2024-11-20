Ellendale Police Investigating Burglary and Theft from Garage and Construction Trailer

November 20, 2024/Joe Ciccanti

The Ellendale Police Department is investigating a Burglary and Theft of $30,221.99 of Makita power tools, house appliances and construction items from a garage and construction trailer in the town limits of Ellendale. The theft occurred in the early hours of November 18th between the hours of 1:00. and 6:00 in the morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ellendale Police Department at 302-422-3584 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Tip-3333. Any and all information received will remain confidential.  
 
Additional Information from the Ellendale Police Department
 
A list of a few of the items are reported stolen are:
 
1 Lowes stackable silver washer and dryer unit
1  Dometic RV Refrigerator
1  tankless on demand hot water heater
1  whirlpool handicap walk in tub  (Actual photo attached)
1  SMA Solar Inverter
1  CPS Solar Inverter
1  Solar Edge Solar Inverter
1  24 inch Vizio Smart T.V.
1  Samsung 40 inch Smart T.V.
1  Samsung 85 inch Smart T.V.
1  Makita power planer
1  Dremel tool kit
