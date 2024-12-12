Ellendale Police Investigating Trespassing and Theft Complaints
The Ellendale Police Department is investigating several trespassing and theft complaints and is asking for the community’s assistance regarding the identity of two individuals. Anyone with information regarding the unidentified males below can contact Chief Bruce Von Goerres at the Ellendale Police Department at 302-422-3584 or The Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Any and all information will remain confidential.