Ellendale Voters Elect 3 New Faces to the Town Council

Voters in Ellendale have opted for change and elected three new members to the Town Council. William Clay Walton was the top vote-getter with 61, Thomas Panas earned 55 votes and Joseph Beck 42. They received the most votes and will be sworn in to the Town Council at their reorganizational meeting.

Of the remaining candidates, Aaron Moore got 36 votes, incumbent Patsy Young – 35, incumbent Lisa Workman – 14 and incumbent Cheryl Vogl 8 votes.