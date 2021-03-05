Ellendale Woman Battles COVID In Hospital For 200 Days

After being hospitalized for more than seven months due to COVID-19 complications, an Ellendale woman has been released from a hospital for the next stage of her recovery.

Carolyn Watson was applauded and accepted high-fives as she left Bayhealth Sussex recently.

Watson was first admitted at Bayhealth Emergency and Trauma Center with breathing difficulties in 2020. She has no memory of being brought to the hospital at that time. Watson was placed on a ventilator and moved into intensive care.

“We thought we were going to lose her,” Bayhealth Respiratory Therapy Navigator Elizabeth Hurley said.

Personnel said they recognized Watson’s determination to pull through, even a sense of humor at times, during her treatment.

“I could see despite everything she had been through, she still had hope. All she wanted to do was go home and be with her nephew. She always had a sense of humor even though, at times, her situation was very grim,” Hurley added.

Watson lost more than 100 pounds during her hospitalization, was on dialysis three days a week, and required therapy to regain range-of-motion.

“I have had an adventure here, but the nurses were good to me. The nightshift was great too. Every day, with their care, I slowly began to return to normal. I told my friends not to cry, that I would be alright.” Watson said.

Even as she left the hospital, Watson recognized that there is still more to her recovery.

“Everything is going to be different. I have to pick myself up and start again. I can’t wait to get in my car, which I call Lucy, and just ride. But I know it’s going to be awhile. God was with me, he had to be, because I never would have survived if it wasn’t for him.”