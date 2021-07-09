Elsa’s Impact On Delmarva

(update, Friday morning)

Rough surf and rip currents can be expected at the Delaware and Ocean City beaches following Tropical Storm Elsa. As of 9:30 a.m., Delaware Electric Cooperative, Choptank Electric Cooperative and Delmarva Power were not reporting significant numbers of outages.

(original story)

Tropical storm Elsa makes an impact on Delmarva.

The fast-moving but strong storm generated multiple tornado warnings in Sussex County overnight and early this morning. Portions of Worcester and Wicomico Counties also were under tornado warnings. Driving rain and gusty winds have also accompanied the storm.

Delaware Electric Cooperative at one point reported 200 member outages, but those numbers were down to single digits as of 4:00 a.m. Choptank Electric Cooperative officially reported small scattered outages. Delmarva Power reported scattered outages, including one in the Ellendale area affecting about 69 customers, one in the Laurel area affecting 79 customers and other smaller outages in the Millsboro area and inland on the Eastern Shore.