Emergency Personnel On Scene at West OC Outlets for Possible Bomb Threat

The Worcester County Sheriff’s office is advising you to avoid the area of the Planet Fitness at the Outlets in West Ocean City. The Sheriff’s Office posted to their app at 4:24pm that there has been a bomb threat and deputies are assisting other agencies with the investigation. There is significant police and fire activity in that area. This is the second similar incident at this location this month, however, according to the Guardian, there have been multiple threats across the country after the gym’s trans-inclusive locker room policy went viral online.