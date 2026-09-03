Emergency Preparedness Sessions Planned At Sussex County Libraries During National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month, and Sussex County Emergency Management is reminding residents to prepare for emergencies year-round. The County is partnering with local libraries to display sample emergency kits and host “Are You Ready?” preparedness sessions. The kits include essentials such as water, first aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, nonperishable food and important documents. Sessions are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9th at Greenwood Library, 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17th at Milton Library and 3:00 p.m. Wednesday September 23rd at South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach. More information is available through Sussex County Emergency Management.

1 p.m. Tues, Sept. 9, Greenwood Library, 100 Mill St., Greenwood

3 p.m. Thu., Sept. 17, Milton Library, 121 Union St., Milton

3 p.m. Wed., Sept. 23, South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach