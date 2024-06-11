Emergency Repairs on Kent Narrows Bridge Close 2 Eastbound Lanes

Eastbound traffic on Route 50 can expect the closure of two left lanes on the Kent Narrows Bridge for emergency bridge joint repairs. Crews will work until about 4:30pm to make the repairs. To assure the safety of work crews, there will be a double left-lane closure during the work hours. Drivers should expect additional commuting time if heading to the Eastern Shore – and crews may need to return later this week to complete any additional repairs – between 8:30am and 4:30pm.