UPDATED: Emergency Sirens to be Tested at Salisbury University Tuesday

UPDATED – 01/08/24 – The date of SU’s siren testing has been changed. Testing will now take place Tuesday, January 9.

========================================================

Salisbury University is updating its Emergency Alert System. On Monday the University will install new campus sirens. While the sirens are being installed the alarm and voice features may be tested – these activations will not represent an actual emergency unless specifically stated. The University has also implemented a new system that will allow faculty, staff and students to receive emergency alert text messages – can also be used for campus closures or delays, weather and other situations. For more information about SU’s Emergency Alert System, visit www.salisbury.edu/police/emergency/emergency-alert-system.aspx.