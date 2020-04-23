Employee at Lowe’s in Lewes tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at Lowe’s in Lewes has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

WGMD News learned from sources close to the store that an employee had tested positive and that the store was still open.

It was at that time that our news department reached out to Lowe’s corporate headquarters who issued a statement saying the employee’s last day of work was April 17th.

“The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority, and we have confirmed a COVID-19 case at our Sussex County store located at 20364 Plantations Rd,” a media-relations spokesperson with the company said. “The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care.”

The store has since remained open, but has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidance.

“We are continually working on ways to protect and support our associates and our customers during this time when we are all adjusting how we work and live,” the company said in a statement to WGMD News.

Out of an abundance of caution, all associates who worked with the employee that tested positive have been put on paid leave.

The store has taken several steps since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety of its staff and customers, including a company-wide policy to close at 7 p.m. everyday to provide additional time for essential product replenishment and to thoroughly clean and sanitize their locations.