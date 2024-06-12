End of Cape Henlopen Fishing Pier to Remain Closed for Structural Repairs

The last 145 feet of the 1,300-foot Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier will remain closed until structural repairs can be made, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). Also, you will not be able to access certain closed-off sections along the side of the pier and two areas marked as “no standing zone.” The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation decided to close this portion of the World War II-era pier in November 2023, during an annual engineering review. The engineering review, which is now completed, produced a detailed evaluation of the entire structure, including an underwater review of the pilings by a dive team. The structural repair design details are finalized and the preliminary cost estimate for repairs is close to $1 million. Once funding for repairs is acquired, construction is expected to take three to six months.

Image from news.delaware.gov