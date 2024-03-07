Eric Hansen Formally Files His Candidacy for U.S. Senate

Today, Eric Hansen formally filed his candidacy for U.S. Senate with the Delaware Department of Elections. Since declaring for office in October of 2023, Eric has attended over 100 public events and met thousands of Delawareans on the campaign trail. Eric Hansen is a businessman who built his career at Proctor and Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart where he pioneered lower cost alternatives for consumers. He resides with his wife, Susan, and his two children, in Wilmington where his children attend public school.

Here is Mr. Hansen’s statement:

“My campaign is about more than Republican or Democrat, it is about a government that works for solutions instead of perpetuating the problems facing our country. For too long, more of the same inaction has left our economy and society to stagnate. I am running for Senate to find real solutions that help all Americans get ahead. I will work to lower the cost of living, secure our borders, and make our communities safer.” Eric said.