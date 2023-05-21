EV Town Hall Monday Evening at Sussex Central HS

This coming Friday is the final day that you can comment on the proposed regulations to eliminate the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars, trucks and SUVs in Delaware. There will be a Town Hall meeting at Sussex Central High School Monday evening at 6:30 in the auditorium. This town hall meeting is sponsored by House and Senate Republicans and participants will be able to ask questions and write comments which will be hand-delivered to DNREC. The Electric Vehicle Mandate is just part of the Delaware Climate Action Plan, but will be impacting Delawareans increasingly in the next three years.