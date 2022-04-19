Ex-Cambridge Mayor Pleads Guilty In Revenge Porn Case

A former Mayor of Cambridge has pled guilty to five counts of distribution of revenge porn.

Andrew Bradshaw also was sentenced Monday to one year of incarceration for each of the five counts, all suspended, three years supervised probation, and he was fined $5,000.

According to Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard, the case developed when a woman reported to law enforcement that she had discovered nude photographs of herself on the social media site Reddit.

She said she had taken and sent the photographs to only one person: Andrew Bradshaw, with whom she at one time been involved in a romantic relationship.

Bradshaw, according to prosecutors, made separate public posts to sub-Reddit accounts containing more photos as well as language related to humiliation and degradation.

Bradshaw stayed in office as Mayor of Cambridge when the investigation began, but later resigned.

“Anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable. Such actions are especially egregious when committed by an individual holding a public leadership role of power and authority,” Howard said. “Our office is committed to seeking justice for victims of abuse and breach of both public and personal trust.”

A copy of the statement of facts read into the record at the April 18, 2022 hearing can be found HERE.

According to a statement from the Maryland State Prosecutor:

Investigators discovered that Mr. Bradshaw had made numerous separate public posts to specific subordinate Reddit (subReddit) accounts that contained at least 10 unique visual representations of Victim 1, with Victim 1’s intimate parts exposed, and that numerous posts contained language that was related to humiliation and degradation, including the below.

On April 12, 2021, Mr. Bradshaw posted a nude photograph of Victim 1 in a subReddit account titled “NeedySluts” with the caption, “Tell me how you’d use me;)” and in addition posted a nude photo of Victim 1 on a subReddit account titled “Slut” with the caption, “Tell me how you’d use me ;)”. On April 4, 2021, Mr. Bradshaw posted a nude photograph of Victim 1 in a subReddit account titled “Slut” with the caption, “He is risen, but I’d like to make something rise In your pants ;),” as well as posting the photograph on a subReddit account titled “DadWouldBeProud” with the caption, “He is risen, but I’d like to make something rise In your pants ;)”. On April 15, 2021, Mr. Bradshaw posted a nude photograph of Victim 1 in a subReddit account titled “Chubby” with the caption, “Ready to ride you”.