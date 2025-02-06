Executive Director Hired to Lead DEMA Comprehensive School Safety Program

A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), has announced the hiring of Joseph Melvin as the new Executive Director of the DEMA Comprehensive School Safety Program (CSSP). The CSSP plays a key role in making sure all public and charter schools in Delaware have detailed, site-specific emergency preparedness plans that meet National Incident Management System (NIMS) standards. These plans cover a range of potential threats, from violent intruders to natural disasters. Beyond helping schools develop their safety plans, CSSP also provides training on critical topics like active assailant response, mental health support, family reunification, and severe weather preparedness. In addition, they offer access to the Safety and Wellness Suite, a resource hub for both students and school staff.

Additionally, CSSP provides compliance reviews in support of House Bill 49 and House Bill 388. The program was created in 2012 through the Omnibus School Safety Act under the Delaware Department of Safety & Homeland Security (DSHS) and moved under DEMA in 2017.

“DEMA and the Department have consistently raised the bar for school safety. Delaware recently launched the SafeDE anonymous reporting tool, statewide school mapping, and reunification training. We look forward to Joey pushing the program even further. We are proud to welcome him back, and confident that he will continue to build on recent successes,” said DSHS Cabinet Secretary Joshua Bushweller.

“We are excited to welcome Joey to the DEMA team and know he is the right person for the job” said Schall. “Melvin has the experience and dedication to move this vital program forward.”

Melvin is no stranger to the program and served as the Deputy Director of Delaware’s Comprehensive School Safety Plan during its inception. He most recently served as Director of the Center for Safe Schools in Pennsylvania and has spent over 20 years as a police officer in Delaware, where his roles included School Resource Officer, Detective, and Public Information Officer. He also served as Region 3 Director for the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) and continues to contribute as an instructor. He holds a Master’s degree from Liberty University and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree at the same institution.

“Serving as Director of the Center for Safe Schools has been an invaluable experience, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity,” said Melvin. “Now, I look forward to coming “home” to Delaware, continuing this important work, and dedicating my efforts to protecting the First State’s most valuable assets, our children.”

