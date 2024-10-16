UPDATED: Burn Bans in Wicomico & Worcester Counties

Worcester County

Due to dry conditions, effective immediately, Worcester County Fire Marshal Matt Owens has issued a burn ban, and ALL outdoor burning is banned for an indefinite period of time in Worcester County. The ban applies to all outdoor ignition sources, with the following exceptions:

proper use of gas and charcoal grills,

campfires at the County’s commercial, state, and federal campgrounds,

permitted official Ocean City bonfires,

private property recreational campfires that are limited to a fire area of two feet with a height of three feet,

public fireworks displays,

and volunteer fire company training exercises.

Fire Marshal Owens said this ban should reduce the number of out-of-control outside fires, which cause safety concerns for area residents, visitors, and especially responding fire personnel. All existing outdoor burn permits have been rescinded. The ban will remain in effect until the dry conditions dissipate.

Wicomico County

Also, due to drought conditions, County Executive Julie Giordano has issued a burn ban order for Wicomico County effective today, October 16th at noon. Giordano took the action on the advice of the Burn Ban Committee. The group is composed of representatives of the County Health Department, the Forestry Service, County Department of Emergency Services, fire fighters, county code enforcement and National Weather Service meteorologists. The executive has the authority to issue a ban for 7 days. Giordano said that she expects the dry conditions to continue into the foreseeable future and will recommend to the county council that they extend the ban until weather conditions warrant a re-assessment by the Burn Ban Committee.

Additional Information and Recommendations:

All outdoor burning is prohibited with the following exemptions:

1) Gas and charcoal grill for their proper use;

2) Campfires at Roaring Point and Sandy Hill campgrounds which must be monitored at all times. All such campfires shall be confined to designated fire rings, grills, fire pits, fireplaces or other facilities constructed for fires. Before breaking camp, fires should be drowned and completely extinguished.

3) Recreational campfires on private property and public campgrounds are permitted. The campfires are limited to a size of 2 feet in width and 3 feet in height; 4) The staging of professional fireworks displays.

Burn ban violations carry a $500 fine per incident. County Planning Zoning administers Burn Ban enforcement. Citizens may call 410-548 4860 to report violations during regular business hours. At other times, citizens may call the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.

Giordano urges all residents to practice caution while engaging in the exempted burning practices, saying, “I suggest that citizens keep a garden hose and fire extinguisher nearby while using their gas or charcoal grills or enjoying a recreational fire. Also, all fires should be completely extinguished and should never be left unsupervised.”

WICOMICO COUNTY, MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE COUNTY EXECUITVE

Julie M. Giordano

Executive Order

Date: October 16, 2024

DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY AND

INSTITUTION OF BAN ON OUTDOOR BURNING.

WTIEREAS, the current drought conditions affecting Wicomico County present an imminent of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from fire and other public calamity resulting from the spread of fire, which requires emergency action; and

WHEREAS, the County Executive, has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect the safety of the citizens of Wicomico County and the property of Wicomico County from potential fire damage; and

WHEREAS, This Executive Order is appropriate in order to prohibit outdoor burning which poses an imminent threat to the citizens of Wicomico County and to implement the emergency powers of the Executive.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Julie M. Giordano, County Executive, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Charter and laws of Wicomico County, including but not limited to Chapter 15, titled “Emergency Management” of the Code of Wicomico County hereby Declare pursuant to Section 15-7 of Chapter 15 that a local emergency exists throughout the county and further order as follows:

(a)

(b)

(c)

(I) An emergency ban on all outdoor burning, except as provided below, shall be in effect from October 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM for the duration of the emergency as determined by the County Council. The following shall be exempted Gas and charcoal grill for their proper use;

Campfires at Roaring Point and Sandy Hill campgrounds, which must be monitored at all times. All such campfires shall be confined to designated fire rings, grills, fire pits, fireplaces or other facilities constructed for fire. Before breaking camp, fires should be drowned and completely extinguished.

Recreational campfires on private property and public campgrounds are permitted. The campfires are limited to a size of 2 feet in width and 3 feet height; (d) The staging of professional fireworks displays.

(2)

Violation of this ban shall be considered a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of $500.00 per incident and prosecuted in accordance with Chapter 221 of the Wicomico County Code.

(3) The Code Enforcement Division of the Department of Planning, Zoning and Community Development is empowered and authorized to enforce the provisions of this Resolution.

This Declaration and Order shall take effect October 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM and shall remain in effect until October 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM, unless extended by action of the County Council.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I, Julie M. Giordano, as County Executive of Wicomico County, Maryland, have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of Wicomico County to be affixed this 16th day of October, 2024

Julie M. Giordano County Executive